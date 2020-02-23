ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza will preside over a high-level meeting on Monday (tomorrow) to discuss precautionary measures to prevent a possible spread of the coronavirus in the country.

The chief secretaries of the four provinces, senior health and other relevant officials will attend the meeting.

The meeting will review the steps the government has taken to check the epidemic.

It will also discuss precautions being taken to prevent possible transmission of the deadly disease into the country from Iran where eight deaths from the virus have been reported so far.

Meanwhile, the special assistant in a tweet said: “We’re very concerned with the outbreak of #COVID2019 in Qom/Iran causing 5 deaths.”

“We are alert & monitoring the situation closely & taking rapid actions to keep Pakistan safe. We fully support efforts of IR Iran in managing the outbreak & we stand in solidarity with them.”

