SAPM Zafar Mirza to attend SAARC video conference on coronavirus: Foreign Office

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Saturday called for a coordinated effort from the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) to deal with the spread of the novel coronavirus in the region, ARY NEWS reported.

The threat of #COVID-19 requires coordinated efforts at the global and regional level, said a message posted on Twitter from Foreign Office Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui.

The threat of #COVID-19 requires coordinated efforts at global and regional level. We have communicated that SAPM on Health will be available to participate in the video conference of #SAARC member countries on the issue. — Spokesperson 🇵🇰 MoFA (@ForeignOfficePk) March 13, 2020



It further added that the country has communicated that Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza would be available to participate in the video conference of SAARC member countries on the issue.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that the SAARC countries could lead an example by launching an awareness campaign against the spread of the novel coronavirus. “The heads of the SAARC countries should sit together to devise a joint strategy,” said the prime minister.

The Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa said that they have to stand united to deal with the virus.

It is pertinent to mention here that around 5000 people have died from the deadly virus that originated from China and has infected over 130,000 people from over 130 countries across the globe.

China, Iran, Italy, South Korea remain the worst affected countries from the virus as it continues to spread rapidly in parts of Europe.

