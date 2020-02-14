SHC upholds death row of nine in Corps Commander attack case

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Friday upheld death sentence to nine accused in a case related to attack on Corps Commander Karachi, ARY News reported.

Ten people, including six army personnel and three policemen, were killed in terrorists attack of banned outfit over a convoy of patrolling Corps Commander near Karachi’s Clifton Bridge, on June 11, 2004,

The court while announcing the verdict in attack on the then Corps Commander Lieutenant General Ahsan Saleem Hayat, acquitted two accused namely Yaqoob Saeed Khan and Najeebullah.

Read more: Three Pak Army soldiers martyred in cross-border attack in North Waziristan

Meanwhile, the SHC upheld death sentences of nine convicts including Attaur Rehman, Shehzad Bajwa, Danish Imam, Khurram Saifullah, Aziz Ahmed, Shehzad Mukhtar, Rao Khalid and Shoaib Siddiqui.

In February 2006, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) had handed down the death sentence to 11 accused after being proven guilty in the attack case.

However, the convicts had challenged their sentence by the ATC in the Sindh High Court (SHC).

Comments

comments