Corps Commander Rawalpindi visits LoC, lauds troops readiness

RAWALPINDI: Corps Commander Rawalpindi, Lieutenant General Bilal Akbar visited the Line of Control (LoC) on Friday, ISPR reported.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Corps Commander Rawalpindi Lieutenant General Bilal Akbar visited troops deployed along LOC at Siachin, Neelum, Muzaffarabad valleys, Kotli and Bhimber Sectors.

Lieutenant General Bilal Akbar hailed high state of readiness and morale of troops. He also reiterated commitment for safety and security of population along the LOC.

It must be noted that at least five Pakistan Army soldiers were martyred and another received injuries in an explosion along the Line of Control in Chamb sector of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on Wednesday.

According to the military’s media wing, the incident occurred in Jhamb Sector along the Loc. “The incident is evident of state-sponsored terrorism by India violating bilateral ceasefire agreement and the international rules,” read the statement.

The spokesperson had said, ” The nature of the blast is being ascertained.”

The martyred soldiers include Subedar Muhammad Sadiq, Sepoy Muhammad Tayyab, Sepoy Sher Zaman, Sepoy Zohaib, and Sepoy Ghulam Qasim

