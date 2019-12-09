Corrupts being held accountable across the board: President Arif Alvi

President Dr. Arif Alvi has said Pakistan is passing through a defining moment where corrupt elements are being held accountable across the board.

Addressing a seminar in connection with International Anti-Corruption Day in Islamabad on Monday, he said it is a new era in Pakistan as there is a realization amongst the people that the country was plundered over the last seventy years.

He regretted that in the past, accountability was used for political victimization but now there is a hope in the country that this process will move forward in an apolitical manner.

Appreciating the performance of NAB, he expressed the confidence that the anti-graft body will fulfill its responsibility in sensitizing the people about the fairness of the accountability.

Chief Minister Punjab, Usman Ahmed Buzdar earlier in the day said that the government of Punjab is resolute for ending corruption in the province.

Addressing a ceremony in Islamabad CM Buzdar announced the launch of ‘Report Corruption Application’.

CM Buzdar took a solemn pledge to never indulge in corruption and try his utmost in curbing, stopping the menace throughout the province.

The app will help the masses to report complaints against rampant corruption in the province through easily accessible means.

