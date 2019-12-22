Corrupt elements to be held accountable at all costs : Murad Saeed

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Postal Services and Communications Murad Saeed on Sunday reiterated that the government will not compromise on ongoing accountability process in the country, ARY News deported.

Talking to journalists, Murad Saeed said that the corrupt people are being held accountable across the board.

Responding to a question, he said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) leadership will have to undergo ruthless accountability and added that they will have to answer about money laundering and the alleged TT transactions.

Paying rich tribute to armed forces, the minister said that he credit for restoring peace in the country went to Pakistan Army.

Earlier on September 12, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan had said that accountability process will continue without any discrimination as no one is above the law of land in the country.

Talking to a private news channel, he had said, “NAB is an independent department performing its responsibilities without any political interferences.”

To a question about cases against PML-N and PPP leaderships, the Minister had said if they were innocent then they should prove it in the courts.

