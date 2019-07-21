Corrupt people being held accountable : Zartaj Gul

ISLAMABAD: State Minister for Climate Change Zartaj Gul Wazir has said the incumbent government of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) believes in the supremacy of the constitution and rule of law in the country.

According to Radio Pakistan, the minister said corrupt and plunderers were being held accountable for their corruption, money laundering, and other wrongdoings.

She said accountability would be carried out across the board against corrupt elements and without any discrimination.

The minister said those confined in jail in corruption charges were making hue and cry of their health issues and claiming that their treatment was only possible in abroad.

Earlier on June 25, Prime Minister Imran Khan had categorically ruled out any National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) for corrupt leaders.

“There will be no NRO for corrupts even if the opposition holds an All Parties’ Conference (APC) or launch a movement against the federation,” said PM while chairing a parliamentary meeting of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) at the Parliament House in Islamabad.

“There were chances of support for Nawaz Sharif coming from Turkish President Erdogan but he didn’t discuss anything related to Nawaz during a meeting,” said PM as per the sources.

