Corruption and democracy cannot go side-by-side: Sumsam

LAHORE: Punjab Minister Syed Sumsam Ali Bukhari on Wednesday said that corruption and democracy could not go side-by-side, ARY News reported.

In a statement issued by the Directorate General Public Relations, Sumsam said that depressed political mafia cannot hide themselves behind staging political rallies. He further said that PML-N will be further exposed by holding a power show at Mall Road.

Sumsam said that those politicians who were raising hue and cry over their narrative that “democracy is in danger today” were in reality foresee losing their wealth and assets from their hands which they had plundered during their tenure.

Read More: ‘Accountability process to continue come what may’: Sumsam Bukhari

He said, “Our opposition is looking more distressed than India over historic visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to USA.”

The minister said said that the appreciation and acknowledgement given to Prime Minister Imran Khan during his visit to USA was ample proof of the fact that the whole nation was part of the campaign of the premier under which he was making all out efforts to recover looted national money from the corrupt mafia at any cost.

Comments

comments