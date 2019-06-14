‘Corruption gurus’ should restrain from misleading public: Shahbaz Gill

LAHORE: Spokesperson to Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Gill on Friday said that ‘corruption gurus’ should restrain from misleading people and should focus on their cases in National Accountability Bureau, ARY News reported.

Responding to the presser of PML-N leader Hamza Shehbaz Sharif, Gill said that corruption and wrong policies of the former rulers brought the country on the brink of economic disaster.

He said, “Hamza Shehbaz is frustrated as he failed to prove how he ascertained his wealth.”

Gill said that the leadership of PPP and PML-N had increased the country’s debt and accumulated their personal assets. He said that people witnessed that Asif Ali Zardari and Sharif family were two sides of same coin.

The spokesperson said that it was a major success of Prime Minister Imran Khan that he exposed thieves before the masses.

He further said that PML-N government had neglected South Punjab during the last 10 and added that the current government allocated 35 per cent of the total budget for South Punjab.

The spokesperson said that the PML-N leader should have listened the ‘historical’ budget speech before criticizing on it.

