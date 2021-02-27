Corruption could not be proved against me, claims Hamza Shahbaz

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shahbaz on Saturday claimed that not a single penny’s worth of corruption could be proved against him despite a span of three years, ARY News reported.

Addressing the PML-N’s workers after his release, Hamza Shahbaz said that the allegations leveled against the leadership of PML-N were based on “assumptions.” He maintained that the authorities failed in proving the corruption charges against the opposition.

Criticizing the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government, Hamza Shahbaz said that medicines were being provided free of cost to the patients in Shehbaz Sharif’s tenure. He lashed out at the government over the hike in wheat and petrol prices.

Earlier today, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shahbaz had been released from Kot Lakhpat Jail after Lahore High Court (LHC) granted bail in assets beyond known sources of income case.

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz along with a large number of party workers had reached Kot Lakhpat jail to welcome her cousin, Hamza Shahbaz Sharif after his release from jail.

It is pertinent to mention here that an accountability court in Lahore on Thursday issued released orders for Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Hamza after submission of Rs10 million surety bond against his bail.

