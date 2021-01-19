KARACHI: The accountability court has summoned Senate Deputy Chairman Saleem Mandviwalla on February 4 in corruption references, ARY News reported.

The court has approved fake bank accounts and illegal allotment of plots cases for hearing and sent notices to Mandviwalla and others to appear before NAB court on February 4.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had filed a reference against Senate Deputy Chairman Saleem Mandviwalla in an illegal land allotments case.

According to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Saleem Mandviwalla had facilitated Ejaz Haroon in selling government lands (kidney hill plots) to Omni Group’s chief executive officer (CEO) Abdul Ghani Majeed.

The anti-corruption watchdog alleged that Saleem Mandviwalla and Ejaz Haroon had received Rs140 million through fake bank accounts.

According to anti-graft watchdog, Senator Mandviwalla purchased fake shares in the name of his frontman by selling plots. The national graft buster submitted the report to the court stated that former PIA managing director Ijaz Haroon also played a key role in selling illegal plots to Abdul Ghani Majeed.

It is pertinent to mention here that the former Managing Director Pakistan International Airlines, Aijaz Haroon has already been taken under custody over accusations in illegal land allotments.

According to the anti-graft watchdog, Haroon was arrested for his alleged role in corruption with the Omni group.

