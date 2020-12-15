Five cosy classics you need to binge-watch this season

It’s December, the perfect time of the year to snuggle in your favorite blanket with an abundance of your favorite snacks to watch and re-watch some classics from the comfort of your bed or couch!

With the winds taking a chilly turn, we all long for something cozy to warm us up, and what’s better than losing yourself to a world on-screen? Especially when they can be oh-so-festive and the perfect escape from your daily, mundane routine!

T’is the season to bundle up in your comforter with some warm buttered popcorn and flick on Netflix to watch some classics. We’ve rounded up five of the best shows and films to binge-watch during the fall/winter season to feel all kinds of feels!

Gilmore Girls

This is perhaps the only show on here, but it wouldn’t have been a complete fall/winter list without Gilmore Girls! This dramedy following the lives of mother-daughter duo, Lorelai and Rory Gilmore, is seven seasons of warm hugs, good-natured banter, and strong relationships.

Of course, it helps that more than half of the show seems perpetually stuck between fall and winter – not that we’re complaining at all! A classic 2000s feel-good show, you can never go wrong with Gilmore Girls.

The Holiday

What’s a holiday season (whether you celebrate it or not) without The Holiday? And what more does one need on-screen than Kate Winslet, Cameron Diaz, Jude Law, and Jack Black? That’s what we thought.

This 2006 classic should be a staple in your holiday season arsenal by now and if it isn’t, you need to give it a watch right now! Two lonely girls swap countries with each other and fall in love with local guys. It’s a perfect amalgamation of broken hearts and meet-cutes, and everything one loves to indulge in during the season.

Little Women

Almost all of us must have read the original novel in school, and let’s be real, longed to live simpler lives like the March girls. That’s one reason why watching this 1994 take on their story always feels so warm and close to our hearts!

An adaptation of Louisa M. Alcott’s novel that revolves around the four March girls, Meg, Jo, Beth, and Amy, this film is a poignant watch and always a cozy choice to watch under the covers. Winona Ryder, Susan Sarandon, and a young Kirsten Dunst also help.

You also have the option to watch Greta Gerwig’s version, released in 2019 and starring Emma Watson, Saoirse Ronan, Florence Pugh, and Timothee Chalamet.

Love Actually

When we say this movie will make you believe in love at the end of its two-hour run, we mean it! An international collaboration between the UK, US, and France, this anthology film is a modern-day classic and a favorite during the holiday season. For good reason!

Featuring actors like Hugh Grant, Laura Linney, Emma Thompson, Alan Rickman, Kiera Knightley, Liam Neeson, and Rowan Atkinson, this is a heavily star-studded watch that will keep you enamored through its length, thanks to the myriad of love stories it has to offer.

Love may not be in the air for you, but it is actually, for this bunch at least!

Sleepless in Seattle

There’s just something about American rom-coms from the 90s that fills one with a strange warmth! Here we are, never experienced love in a US city in the 90s and somehow, we all want to be in Meg Ryan and Tom Hank’s place as they meet in Sleepless in Seattle!

This 1993 favorite has all the right ingredients that make it a perfect, winter-night watch if you’re in the mood for some star-crossed love. A young Tom Hanks also takes the film up a few notches as does Meg Ryan. An emotional watch for all those who long to experience love in a time gone by… you’re not alone!

Comments

comments