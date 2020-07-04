Web Analytics
Could a gold mask hold back coronavirus?

A man in Indian has covered his face with a gold mask in an effort to fend off the deadly coronavirus from entering his biological system

The man from Pimpri-Chinchwad district of Pune has gotten himself a mask made of pure gold, worth 289,000 Indian rupees.

Shankar Kurade said that the mask is made of gold but is pretty thin and has miniscule holes in it to help him breathe.

Etched with special patterns and design on the ornamental ‘protective gear’, it was secured by white elastic bands. The man said that the metallic mask was also very light-weight.

Kurade although has admitted that he isn’t too sure if the mask is going to be very effective in preventing coronavirus.

Indian media outlets have reported that the masks have gotten popular amongst local brides and grooms amidst the global coronavirus pandemic but remain more a novelty than a proper defense mechanism.

