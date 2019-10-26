Countdown, a movie about an app which predicts the exact time for one’s death has hit US theaters and is getting rave reviews from the audiences.

The movie follows the story of a young nurse (Elizabeth Lail) who downloads an app that claims to predict exactly when a person is going to die.

The fun soon turns into horror as the app tells her that she only has three days to live. With time ticking away and death closing in, she must find a way to save her life before time runs out.

She attempts to dispose of the phone and the app, but finds she can never delete the app and even after she gets a new phone she finds the app already installed which shocks even the jaded smart phone dealer she buys the phone from.

The movie’s cast includes Jordan Calloway, Talitha Eliana Bateman, Peter Facinelli,Lana McKissack and Charlie McDermott.

HERE IS THE TRAILER

