Countries get bankrupt with corruption of premiers, ministers, says PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday said that countries get bankrupted and indebted when their premiers and ministers are corrupt, ARY News reported.

Taking to social networking website, Twitter, PM Imran Khan said, “When low level officials take bribes it creates problems for the citizens as speed money is like a tax on them but countries get bankrupted and indebted when the head of state and his ministers are corrupt.”

When low level officials take bribes it creates problems for the citizens as speed money is like a tax on them but countries get bankrupted and indebted when the head of state/govt and his ministers are corrupt. pic.twitter.com/hLPkSWMMvX — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) June 6, 2021

He also attached a link regarding US presidential actions titled ‘Memorandum on establishing the fight against corruption as a core United States national security interest.”

“Corruption corrodes public trust; hobbles effective governance; distorts markets and equitable access to services; undercuts development efforts; contributes to national fragility, extremism, and migration; and provides authoritarian leaders a means to undermine democracies worldwide. When leaders steal from their nations’ citizens or oligarchs flout the rule of law, economic growth slows, inequality widens, and trust in government plummets,” read the memorandum.

Earlier on May 20, Prime Minister Imran Khan had reiterated his resolve that he and his government would not bow down before corrupt mafia and would not grant a reprieve to anyone.

He had been addressing the virtual groundbreaking ceremony of Naukundi-Mashkhel road in Islamabad.

