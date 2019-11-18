Most dangerous, safest countries to travel in 2020 revealed

The world’s most dangerous and safest countries to travel in 2020 have been revealed in a new interactive map.

Created by global risk experts, International SOS, the map ranks countries’ safety across three different criteria: medical, security and road safety.

For the first two categories, countries are given a rating out of five, while road safety is rated out of four based on the mortality rate per 100,000 people.

Libya, Somalia, South Sudan and the Central African Republic, all in Africa, are the riskiest countries, according to the Travel Risk Map.

The above mentioned four countries scored the lowest safety band in each category.

The highest security risk countries mentioned in the list are Libya, Somalia, South Sudan, Central African Republic, Mali, Syria, Iraq, Yemen and Afghanistan.

Read More: India Ranked the most dangerous Country For women: Survey

Venezuela, Haiti, North Korea, Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan, Yemen, Eritrea, Burkina Faso, Niger, Guinea, Sierra Leone, Liberia, Guinea-Bissau and Burundi all scored “very high” for travel medical risk.

At the other end of the spectrum, Iceland, Norway, Finland, Denmark, Switzerland, Luxembourg, Slovenia, Andorra and Svalbard all achieved the highest safety marking for all three criteria.

Pakistan

The map also ranked Pakistan on its three categories. It maintains that Pakistan has a variable risk when it comes to provision of health and medical facilities during travelling.

It means that quality medical care, emergency services, and dental care is available from selected providers in major cities, including prescription drugs.

Comments

comments