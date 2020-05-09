Country nears 28,500 coronavirus infections, death toll rises to 636

ISLAMABAD: The tally of confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country has jumped to 28, 493 with 1,262 new cases reported during last twenty-four hours, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre, 10,471 cases have so far been detected in Punjab, 10,771 in Sindh, 4,509 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 1,876 in Balochistan, 421 in Gilgit Baltistan, 609 in Islamabad and 79 in Azad Kashmir.

7,809 patients have so far recovered from the virus while 19,100 patients are still going through the treatment process.

The death toll stands at 636 with 18 new deaths reported during the last twenty-four hours.

The overall number of tests conducted in the country thus far stand at 2,70,025.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Imran Khan directed to treat Covid-19 patients in hospitals with utmost care and responsibility.

Presiding over a meeting of the National Health Task Force in Islamabad, PM Imran asked the authorities concerned to chalk out a comprehensive strategy for raising awareness among masses about the novel coronavirus.

Expressing dismay over media reports about misbehavior with COVID-19 patients by some medical staff in the hospital, the prime minister said that such behavior is intolerable and will create fear among the patients.

