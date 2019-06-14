Country out of choppy waters, good times ahead: Shahbaz Gill

LAHORE: Pakistan has sailed through choppy waters as good times lie ahead, said Shahbaz Gill, a spokesperson for the Punjab government on Friday.

He said in a statement that the incumbent government inherited a whopping $19 billion debt from the previous Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government.

Shahbaz Gill said the government has been working day in and day out for the welfare of the public.

He hoped the people will not side with thieves to oust the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

Taking aim at Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, he said the JUI-F chief was not felling well for being kept away from a government ministry. “There is no political future for Maulana Sahib here,” he said.

He claimed the JUI-F chief used to perform Umrah at the expense of taxpayers’ money.

The spokesperson said the government will now go after thieves after presenting the budget for the fiscal year 2019-20 to recover the looted national wealth.

