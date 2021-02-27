Country’s economy has stabilized owing to prudent policies: Asad Qaiser

SWABI: National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser on Saturday said that the country’s economy has stabilized owing to the prudent policies of the PTI-led government, ARY News reported.

Addressing a function in Swabi today, Asad Qaiser said that the government’s business-friendly policies were bearing fruit and industries have got momentum in the country.

He maintained that the government wanted to make the country an Islamic welfare state. The NA speaker said that Pakistan wanted peace in the entire region besides enhancing good relations with the neighbouring counties.

Referring to the Surprise Day being observed today, Asad Qaiser said heroes of the Pakistan Air Force made history on this day by foiling India’s nefarious designs in a befitting manner two years back.

Read More: Rigourous steps by govt saved economy amid pandemic hit, says Hafeez Shaikh

Earlier today, Federal finance minister Abdul Hafeez Shaikh had addressed a Webinar predicated on the prosperity of Pakistan noted the global economy is to shrink 4.4 per cent in the backdrop of novel coronavirus.

The global economy was experiencing an extraordinary crisis right now, the federal minister had said in the backdrop of Covid-led plunge to businesses and trade the world over.

Comments

comments