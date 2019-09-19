Web Analytics
Country’s foreign reserves increase to $15.89 billion

KARACHI: The country’s total liquid foreign reserves stood at $15.89 billion during the week ending on September 13, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan, the central bank’s reserves saw an increase of $140 million to reach $8.6bn.

A breakup of the foreign reserves position is as follows:

Foreign reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan — $8.6bn

Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks — $7.29bn

Total liquid foreign reserves — $15.89bn

