ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday reiterated that the country’s progress is linked to the development in Karachi, ARY News reported.

Presiding over a cabinet meeting in Islamabad today, PM Imran said that Karachi played a role of ‘engine of growth’ for the country’s economy. He said that the federal government was committed to play his role to resolve the issues.

Expressing his grief and sorrow over the loss of life and property in Sindh, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the recent torrential rains, PM Imran directed NDMA the chairman to assess the damages caused by recent rains in coordination with the provincial governments so that relief activities could be further improved and a joint strategy be formed by the federal and provincial governments regarding the compensation for damages.

The meeting approved to launch ferry service for pilgrims, issues NOC for construction of new LNG terminal at Port Qasim and expand the legislation powers of the cabinet committee on law.

The cabinet also approved expanding the network of Panagahs across the country to facilitate the down trodden and shelterless people.

