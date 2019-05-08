Country’s second case of polio virus in two days reported from N. Waziristan

NORTH WAZIRISTAN: A polio case was reported here in district Mir Ali’s union council (UC) number 2, bringing the total tally of polio cases reported in the current year to 13, ARY News reported.

Sources in the Ministry of National Health Services informed ARY News that the affected child was a three-year-old toddler.

The identity of the family and the affected child were not immediately revealed.

On Tuesday, a three-year-old girl from Larkana was found to be affected by the polio virus.

The vaccination campaign to eradicate polio from Pakistna has seen major setbacks in recent weeks.

Misinformation and anti-vaccine narrative remains one of key challenges in Pakistan’s fight against the crippling disease.

Pakistan is one of the three remaining countries in the world where poliomyelitis (polio) is still categorised as an endemic viral infection.

The others being Afghanistan and Nigeria.

