WATCH: Couple finds alligator lurking in garage

FLORIDA: In a terrifying incident, a couple found a seven-foot-long alligator lurking in their garage in Florida.

Torrie Heathcoat said her family had just gotten home to Fort Myers after a trip to Maine when her husband, Andy, make a quick run to the gas station and left the garage door open while he was gone.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The woman said she didn’t believe Andy when he returned home and told her there was a large gator in the garage. She said, “I thought he was kidding. When I open the door it was literally on the other side of the door.”

“Now I’m terrified that there will be one under my car. I don’t know if it came from the lake, I don’t know if it came from the reserve,” Heathcoat told WPTV.

She called 911 and posted a photo of the scene to Facebook while waiting for the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission to respond.

The wildlife officials said that the gator was safely relocated to a suitable habitat in North Fort Myers.

Comments

comments