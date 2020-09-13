Couple gunned down, four children injured in Kasur

KASUR: A man and his wife were gunned down while their four children sustained bullet injuries when unidentified armed men opened fire on them in Kasur on Sunday, ARY News reported.

According to the details, unidentified armed men broke into a house situated near Bhata Gorianwala Chowk in Kasur and opened indiscriminate fire on the family. After the incident, the unidentified assailants managed to escape from the area.

On being informed, police and rescue officials rushed to the spot and shifted them to the hospital where doctors pronounced the couple dead on arrival.

The police have registered a case and launched investigations into the incident. The motive behind the attack is yet to be ascertained, however, the police believe that it seems to be a case of old enmity.

