Couple imprisoned for filming obscene videos, blackmailing man    

CHOWK AZAM: A criminal model court on Wednesday awarded rigorous imprisonment upto nine years to a couple for filming obscene videos of a man to blackmail him in Chowk Azam city of Punjab’s Layyah district, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, the court found the couple guilty in a case regarding making obscene videos of a man and blackmailing him for monetary benefits.

The accused were identified as Nawab and Kiran. The court awarded five-year rigorous imprisonment to Nawab and four years of rigorous imprisonment to the female accused.

The senior Civil Judge of the criminal division also imposed a fine of Rs 100,000 on the convicts.

It is pertinent to mention here that the couple made obscene videos of a man and received Rs 900,000 from him through blackmailing tactics.

It is pertinent to mention here that model courts have played an important role in expediting proceedings of the cases.

On October 28, it was reported that the nation-wide model courts decided 541 cases in a single day. According to details, the model criminal trial courts decided 49 cases of murder and 83 cases of narcotics.

Two of the accused were sentenced to death while four received life imprisonment besides over 34-year imprisonment for 24 accused. A collective fine of over Rs 2.5 million was imposed on them.

Moreover, the model civil appellate courts also decided 170 family, rent appeal, and civil cases. In these cases, 66 accused were collectively punished for over 24 years besides imposing a fine of Rs 161,598.

