Couple murdered for marrying of freewill in Lahore

LAHORE: A couple who married out of their freewill was murdered in a Lahore neighbourhood on Monday.

The deceased were identified as 24-year-old Kainat and her husband Asad, aged 25 years.

Police relayed the woman’s brother opened fire at them in Peer Gazi Road Ichra locality, fatally injuring them.

Upon being informed of the incident, police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the two to a nearby medical facility where they later succumbed to their injuries.

The police said the woman’s brother, named as Gulsher, was involved in the double murder.

The alleged killer managed to flee from the crime scene, they added.

The police said they have launched a proper investigation into the incident after collecting evidence from the spot. Raids are being carried out to arrest the culprit, they added.

