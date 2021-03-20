A couple in their 60s were left dangling 100 feet over a bridge after their car skidded and crashed over the railings.

The incident occurred in Idaho state of the US and the local police have shared the entire episode of how the event unfolded in their post on Facebook.

It emerged that the couple was crossing the Malad Gorge bridge on their 30-feet camper van when the 67-year-old driver suddenly lost control and crashed into the side railings, leaving the vehicle dangling over the deep canyon.

The truck tipped over the side of the bridge while the camper attached to it blocked the bridge for several hours.

A safety chain, which was used to connect the vehicle to the van, kept the truck from crashing into the gorge 100 feet below.

In a press release shared on Facebook, Idaho State Police explained that the occupants of the vehicle were wearing seat belts. Besides them, two small dogs were also inside the truck.

“The two occupants of the pickup, a man and woman, were wearing seat belts which also helped hold them securely in the vehicle until rescuers arrived.

Both were transported to a Magic Valley hospital with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries,” Idaho State Police wrote in their social media post.

“Two small dogs were also in the pickup. Rescuers were able to get the dogs to safety as well,” it added.

