Couple confesses to sexually assaulting, filming 45 girls in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI: A married couple has confessed to their despicable crime of sexually assaulting at least 45 minor girls and women, between the age of 10-30 years, and filming their explicit videos, ARY News reported on Monday.

Police on Saturday traced and arrested the couple after a victim lodged a complaint against them for raping and filming her.

According to City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Faisal Rana, videos of 10 minor girls and thousands of nude photographs were recovered from the man’s phone.

Sources said, the culprits, a man and his wife, has been running the business of selling these videos and photographs to pornographic websites for over three years.

As per the victim woman, the couple lured her into their car and took her to a house in Gulistan Colony, where the accused man raped her while his wife filmed the entire ordeal.

After the incident, the victim approached the CPO, who took immediate notice of the matter and arrested the suspects.

The CPO, while talking to ARY News, said that another victim of the suspected couple has also approached the police.

He urged other victims to also come forward against the culprits and assured to keep their details confidential.

