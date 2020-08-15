Police on Saturday claimed to have resolved the mystery surrounding the death of a three-week-old boy as his parents, who had claimed the infant died of sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS), turned out to be his killer.

Acting on a report about the possibility of an unreported death of an infant, the police reached at the couple’s home in Princeton, New Jersey. The couple, Roland Grabowski, 42, and Donna Grabowski, 41 told the police that their minor son had died days earlier of sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS) on or around July 29, 2020.

The couple declined to cooperate with the investigations, said Collin County’s Sheriff Jim Skinner. Later, the police found the body of the minor boy in a bucket of coal tar behind their residence.

According to arrest warrants, the Grawbowski’s told “numerous lies” while detectives questioned them. The couple initially told investigators the child was being watched by a family friend, according to the warrant.

“There was an attempt to deceive us as to what had happened and the whereabouts of their child Micah,” said Skinner.

According to the arrest warrant, the couple allegedly tried to get a friend to cover for them writing in a text “I need you to say your baby is ours. Quick in and out. They just need to see.”

Donna Grabowski also told detectives that Micah was born at Medical Center of McKinney but the hospital had no record of the mother or any live birth, True Crime Daily reported.

Read More: Mother poisons three children before committing suicide

Detectives arrested Roland and Donna Grabowski and details surrounding the child’s disappearance began to emerge. The warrant said the couple told friends the infant died of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS).

“They took the child and wrapped him in a blanket and submerged him into a five-gallon bucket of tar and put him in a shed behind the residence,” Skinner said.

Micah’s body was recovered and turned over to the Collin County Medical Examiner, which will determine the official cause of death.

According to reports, the parents now faces multiple charges including tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair human corpse, abusing a corpse without legal authority, and abandoning or endangering a child.

Comments

comments