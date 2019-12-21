It looks like an extreme form of coincidence in the case of this couple, who were hit by a same-colour vehicle on the same road with just minutes apart.

The similarities did not end there as the two were hit on the same lane and were even committing almost the same traffic violation.

The incident happened with a Chinese couple in the central province of Hubei and the unfortunate coincidences were captured by surveillance footage, which has been released by police later.

The wife was the first to met with an accident and sustained minor injuries while the husband suffered serious wounds in an accident at almost the same place with a difference of 10 minutes.

The footage, released by traffic police authorities in China on social media, shows the wife, who is on an electric bike, squeezing through tiny gaps between cars waiting for a green light, before coming to a right-turning lane where she rams into a white car.

The clip shows her standing up one her own almost immediately and then being brought away from the scene by police.

Around 10 minutes later, her husband is caught on camera crossing the same stretch of road carelessly by running along a gap between cars which have stopped for lights.

When he is seen entering the right-turning lane but failing to avoid a car, which is also white. The car knocks him down and sends him flying.

The man looked in extreme pain after the incident as his wife spots him and limps towards him. He was later shifted to the hospital.

The traffic authorities in China have asked the citizens to follow traffic rules to avoid any mishap.

