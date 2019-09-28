Court adjourns assets hearing against Agha Siraj till Oct 12

KARACHI: Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani and other accused were produced in an accountability court in hearing of assets beyond means reference on Saturday, ARY News reported.

The hearing however adjourned until October 12 due to absence of the accountability judge.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) produced Durrani and co-accused before the link judge today.

The judge expressed resentment over absence of the NAB investigation officer and questioned why he failed to appear in the court hearing.

NAB prosecutor expressed his ignorance about the reason of the investigation officer’s absence.

Durrani’s counsel pleaded to the court for an early resumption of the case hearing adding that his client was in jail since February.

The court pointed out the absence of judges and said that the case will resume after appointment of a judge.

Agha Siraj Durrani has been in jail in a NAB reference about assets beyond known sources of income.

The NAB prosecution named 20 persons including Agha Siraj Durrani as accused in the reference filed in accountability court Karachi after an inquiry.

According to the NAB charge-sheet the accused were involved in corruption of upto 1.6 billion rupees.

The NAB Karachi had arrested Agha Siraj Durrani from a hotel in Islamabad in February this year.

