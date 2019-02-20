KARACHI: The hearing of money laundering case against former president Asif Ali Zardari and other accused adjourned on Wednesday till March 5 due to leave of the learned judge, ARY News reported.

The court had to hear a petition of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) about transfer of the case to Rawalpindi.

The hearing of bail petitions of two accused Anwar Majeed and Abdul Ghani Majeed was also adjourned.

The counsels of Faryal Talpur and Anwar Majeed were present in the court to plead the case of their clients.

The court was informed by the NAB officials in earlier that money laundering case against former president Asif Ali Zardari and others has been transferred to Rawalpindi.

The chairman NAB has approved transfer of hearing of the case to Rawalpindi, the bureau officials told the banking court on Monday.

The NAB officials submitted a letter signed by the chairman of the accountability bureau in the banking court Karachi.

The Supreme Court has ordered the bureau for investigation of the money laundering case. Chairman NAB Javed Iqbal, on the apex court’s order, has issued directives under clause 16-A of the NAB ordinance for transfer of the case to Rawalpindi.

The NAB pleaded to the court not to hear the bail petitions of the accused as the case being transferred to Rawalpindi.

Money laundering case

Former president Asif Ali Zardari, his sister Faryal Talpur and other accused are facing a probe into the money laundering scam involving over Rs35 billion laundered through fake bank accounts.

Zardari’s close aides Hussain Lawai and Anwar Majeed are also being investigated in the scandal. They both are in custody.

A Joint Investigation Team (JIT) formed to probe into the mega money laundering scam submitted its report in the Supreme Court.

The JIT members revealed that 29 fake bank accounts had been identified, which were used for money laundering.

