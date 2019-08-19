Court extends Asif Zardari, Talpur’s judicial remand till September 5

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court on Monday extended the judicial remand of former president Asif Ali Zardari and his sister, Faryal Talpur, till September 5 in fake bank accounts case.

As per details, the brother and sister duo was presented in the court of Accountability Judge Muhammad Bashir as their remand expired today.

Copies of the Park Lane reference were handed over to the suspects during today’s hearing.

At the outset of the hearing, Zardari’s counsel Lateef Khosa complained that his client is allegedly being disturbed by the jail authorities.

“Despite permission, he is not being allowed to meet his daughters”, he continued in his arguments.

During today’s hearing, NAB Prosecutor Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi exchanged words with the AC judge. “You are only listening to the arguments of Zardari’s counsel, not from our side”, he continued.

“It is the matter related to the prison not linked with you”, the judge replied. Later, Abbasi apologized to the court.

The judge later adjourned the hearing of the case till September 5.

Both Zardari and Talpur are being held at Adiala Jail after they were arrested by the accountability watchdog earlier this year on charges of laundering billions of rupees through fictitious accounts.

