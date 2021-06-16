Court awards 10-year jail term to former KU teacher in harassment case

KARACHI: A local court awarded 10-year sentence to a former assistant professor of Karachi University over harassing a female colleague on the internet, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The court also imposed 50,000 rupees fine on Dr. Farhan Kamrani, who was assistant professor at the psychology department of the university.

A female teacher in the complaint lodged with the FIA said that Kamrani had set up a fake social media profile impersonating her.

The FIA officials said that the lecturer’s photos were also doctored by the accused. Dr. Farhan Kamrani had posted immoral pictures on the fake social media account.

The Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) Cyber Crime Cell had arrested Kamrani under the harassment charges.

The FIA officials said that they had contacted Facebook to ascertain the identity of the suspect. After verification, an FIR was registered against Kamrani.

The assistant professor was arrested under Section 21 of the Preventon of Electronic Crimes Act 2016.

The case heard by a Karachi court, which handed 10-year jail term and 50,000 rupees fine after charges proved against the accused.

