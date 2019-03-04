Court rejects bail plea of man ‘blackmailing women on social media’

KARACHI: A local court here on Monday rejected a bail plea of a man allegedly involved in harassing and blackmailing women through fake social media accounts, ARY News reported.

A Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) prosecutor stated before the court that the accused had created fake social media accounts to harass and blackmail women for money.

He said the held suspect was a habitual offender and therefore, deserved no leniency and pleaded with the judge to reject the harasser’s bail plea.

Last month, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) announced to launch a crackdown on social media users propagating false information.

According to FIA officials, the action will be taken against people using fake accounts to spread false information. They said complaints were also received regarding hacking of accounts of government officials.

The freedom of expression will not be targeted, but no one will be allowed to blackmail anyone under this pretext.

