Court rejects bail pleas of traders in lockdown violation case

KARACHI: A court in Karachi on Thursday rejected a request to set free a number of traders, including a trade body leader, apprehended over flouting coronavirus lockdown regulations, ARY News reported.

The court sent President All City Tajir Ittehad Hammad Poonawala and other traders to jail on a 14-day judicial remand. It rejected bail applications moved by their lawyers seeking their release on bail.

The Napier police had taken them into custody on a charge of breaching lockdown regulations the other day.

Muhammad Ahsan, Muhammad Khalil, Javed Abdul Shakoor, Malik Aqeel and Faisal Hassan are among the accused.

Earlier, on April 22, the traders had forcibly opened shops disregarding government orders, the police, therefore, took action and ‘Iron Market’ area of the metropolis was completely shut down.

All City Tajir Ittehad members claimed that the police roughed them up and forced them to shut down shops.

Karachi traders summoned an emergency meeting earlier in the day after their deadline to the Sindh government to resume businesses in the metropolis expired yesterday.

The Sindh government had asked the traders to wait till Tuesday before they finalise the SOPs needed to resume businesses.

