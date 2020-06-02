Court can’t issue directives for reopening parks: SHC judge

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday adjourned a petition seeking permission to reopen parks, clubs, and other public places closed as part of preventive measures to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

Justice Umar Siyal of the SHC, hearing the petition, remarked the court cannot issue directives for reopening parks and other public places. “What do you think? Does the government has enmity with its people,” he questioned, pointing to the petitioner.

He said the government has closed all these places in public interest and welfare. “If we open a park and a 70-year-old person loses his life, then the government will be blamed [for it],” the judge said.

The hearing was adjourned until July 16.

Addressing a press conference after a meeting of the National Coordination Committee the previous day, Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced to open more sectors of the economy, including tourism to minimise negative effects of the lockdown on the country’s 25% population living below the poverty line.

“Over 50 million people in Pakistan cannot afford two times meal if they do not go to work. We have a totally different situation when compared with other countries like China, the United States and Europe,” he maintained.

“The virus will spread and the number of deaths can rise. But if we have to survive, we will have to follow the SOPs,” he added.

