Investigation officer gets 7 days to file charge-sheet in Nashwa case

KARACHI: A local court on Saturday gave the investigation officer in the Nashwa death case seven days’ time to submit a charge-sheet.

The judicial magistrate directed the investigation officer to furnish a charge-sheet on next hearing on May 18.

It is noteworthy that the Sindh High Court (SHC) earlier this week granted interim bail to Darul Sehat Hospital owners, Amir Chishti and Syed Ali Farhan, in the case.

Both the accused approached the SHC after an additional district and sessions court dismissed their bail petition. A bench of the high court granted them bail against a surety bond of Rs50,000 each for ten days.

Chishti and Farhan had left the courtroom without being caught on April 7 after the judge dismissed their application seeking pre-arrest bail.

Nine-month-old Nishwa was allegedly given wrong medication at the Darul Sehat Hospital on April 7 that paralysed her and led to her death.

The hospital owners Chishti and Farhan along with six absconding and four detained staffers have been booked under Sections 302 (premeditated murder), 322 (manslaughter) 337 (Shajjah: causing hurt) and 34 (common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code on the complaint of the child’s father Qaiser Ali.

