Court awards death penalty to man over murdering his four children

SARAI ALAMGIR: The court on Thursday awarded death penalty to a man, who axed his four children to death in Sarai Alamgir, two years back, ARY News reported.

According to the local police, Ayub had locked the children in a room and mercilessly killed them while the children’s mother was not present.

The killed children include three girls and a handicap boy. The murdered girls were aged six, eight and 10 years old, while the boy, who was handicap aged 12.

The court of Additional Session Judge awarded death sentence to Ayub and slapped fine of Rs1.6 million.

Police took the father into custody in 2018 and had registered case against him for murdering his children.“The father had] grown tired of poverty, butchered his children to death with an axe”, SHO Saddar had said.

Read more: Father kills five children in Hala

In another crime of the same nature that was reported in Sindh’s area of Hala in 2015, a father had killed five of his children.

Ali Nawaz Leghari had strangulated five of his children in Saeed Khan Village near Hala to death and is currently at large.

Deceased children were identified as Zohair, Mukhtiyar, Basheer, Haseena and Sumera. Their ages were from two to 12 years.

