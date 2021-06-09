ISLAMABAD: An accountability court in Islamabad on Wednesday dismissed three pleas against auction of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s seized properties, reported ARY News.

Accountability Judge Asghar Ali announced this decision on the three applications moved by Ashraf Malik, Aslam Aziz and Iqbal Barkat seeking to halt auction of the PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif’s seized properties.

The court had earlier reserved its verdict after hearing arguments of the NAB prosecutor and the applicants’ lawyers.

Last month, the former premier’s confiscated agricultural land in Sheikhupura district went under the hammer.

88.4 kanals of agricultural land in Ferozwattan were put up for auction after an accountability court allowed an application filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), seeking directives for the authorities concerned to auction the attached properties of the PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif.

On April 23, Judge Syed Asghar Ali directed the deputy commissioners of Lahore and Sheikhupura to sell immovable properties within 60 days, including House N0.135, Upper Mall, Lahore and 88.4 kannals of agricultural land.

