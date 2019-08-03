LAHORE: During the proceedings today in reference to the Assets Beyond Means Case against the leader of the opposition in the Punjab Assembly, Hamza Shehbaz Sharif, NAB sought extension in the politician’s physical remand, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had asked the court to extend the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) stalwarts physical remand to be extended by 15 days for further questioning.

The court granted anti-graft watchdog a 7 day extension in Hamza Shehbaz Sharif’s physical remand extension.

Earlier, during the proceedings, today in reference to the Assets Beyond Means Case against the leader of the opposition in the Punjab Assembly, Hamza Shehbaz Sharif a common man lashed out against the politician in the courtroom.

An unknown man who had made his way to the courtroom to attend the ongoing proceedings against the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader and lost control after seeing him in the court today.

The man who is as yet unidentified expressed his anger at the politician calling him a “thief” and a “looter”.

The man went on to berate Hamza and his father, leader of the opposition in the National Assembly, Shehbaz Sharif and labeled them as people who had eaten away at the country’s economy and looted it mercilessly.

“My heart cries tears of blood seeing my country in such a detrimental state,” said the unidentified man.

The Law Enforcement Officials (LEAs) escorted the disruptor out of the courtroom, resuming proceedings.

An accountability court on August 1 extended judicial remand of Opposition leader in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz by eight days in Ramzan Sugar Mills case.

The hearing was presided over by the Duty Judge Waseem Akhtar.

Shehbaz Sharif skipped today’s court appearance due to Senate chairman election and filed an exemption plea in the court. The plea was approved by the court.

On this occasion, strict security measures were taken around the Accountability Court to avert any mishap.

At the outset of the hearing, Hamza said he is a common citizen of the country, but for NAB he is a culprit. He shunned the bureau’s allegations of corruption against him in the court.

The court on NAB’s request extended judicial remand of the opposition leader in Punjab Assembly till August 8.

