Court extends judicial remand of video scandal suspect

ISLAMABAD: A district and sessions court on Monday extended until August 19 judicial remand of the key suspect in a case pertaining to the video leak scandal involving former accountability judge Arshad Malik.

Duty Judge Mian Azhar Nadeem extended Mian Tariq Mehmood’s remand until next hearing.

He was supposed to be produced before the court but could be presented owing to court holidays.

FIA had registered an FIR against Azhar Nadeem and other characters of video scandal for blackmailing the accountability court judge.

Earlier, on July 25, an Islamabad High Court bench granted pre-arrest bail to another accused Nasir Janjua against a surety bond worth Rs200,000 and summoned a reply from FIA.

He in his bail application stated that all the allegations against him regarding the video scandal are ill-founded. He has nothing to do with making of video or participation in displaying video, he added.

