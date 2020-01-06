Court extends physical remand of Ahsan Iqbal till Jan 13

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court on Monday granted physical remand of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ahsan Iqbal to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) till January 13, ARY News reported.

The court while hearing Narowal Sports City case granted seven days’ physical remand of Ahsan Iqbal to the NAB.

Earlier, defence counsel Barrister Zafarullah opposed the NAB’s demand of further remand of his client.

“The NAB is writing letter for the record since one year and also giving same reasons for remand today, which were given in previous hearing,” the counsel said. “It seems the NAB intends to connect Ahsan Iqbal in the new amended ordinance,” Iqbal’s counsel said.

“The bureau is today talking about kickbacks and assets; it is only political revenge nothing else,” the counsel argued.

Iqbal has already recorded his statement to the NAB and no further questioning is required, the counsel stressed.

NAB prosecutor told the court that the amended law have no implications over Ahsan Iqbal’s case, on a question of the court. “The amended law will not be enforced over previous cases,” the prosecutor said.

NAB sources had earlier said that the former planning minister is facing charges of misusing powers as he had illegally increased the construction cost of the sports city project from Rs300 million to Rs1000 million as per the records scrutinised by the accountability bureau.

