LAHORE: An accountability court in Lahore on Tuesday extended the physical remand of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif until October 20 in money laundering and assets beyond means references, ARY News reported.

AC Judge Jawadul Hassan heard the case in which Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz appeared. Strict security measures were taken by the administration to deter any untoward incident.

At the outset of the hearing, the NAB prosecutor requested the court to hand over Shehbaz Sharif to them on 15-day physical remand stating that investigation in the matter related to receiving and giving away expensive gifts still remains.

During the proceedings, Shehbaz Sharif stated that he is suffering from back pain and facing hardships in offering prayers. “I’m being punished on the guidelines of the PM and Shehzad Akbar”, Shehbaz alleged before the court.

The court reserved the judgment in NAB’s plea of granting physical remand of Shehbaz Sharif, which was announced later.

The opposition leader in NA was handed over to the NAB on physical remand until October 20.

Last month, the NAB arrested Shehbaz after the Lahore High Court (LHC) denied him further extension in his interim bail. A NAB team arrested him from the courtroom and took him to the NAB Lahore headquarters amid tight security.

