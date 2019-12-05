Court extends physical remand of former PIA MD’s for four days

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court on Thursday extended physical remand of former Pakistan International Airlines managing director Ijaz Haroon for four days in fake bank account case, ARY News reported.

According to the details, officials of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) produced Ijaz Haroon before the accountability court judge Azam Khan after the end of his physical remand.

During the hearing, a NAB prosecutor apprised the court about the progress in investigations and pleaded the court to grant further 15 day physical remand of the suspect.

He said that the anti-graft watchdog had to investigate the suspect about matter related to several banks accounts and foreign currency accounts.

The prosecutor maintained that Ijaz Haroon had sold files of 11 plots to Omni Group and added that the suspect was also involved in preparing fake documents.

The judge extended ex-PIA MD’s physical demand for four more days and adjourned the hearing of the case.

Read More: Accountability court approves 10 days physical remand of Ijaz Haroon

Earlier on November 25, an accountability court had approved 10 days physical remand of Ijaz Haroon, former managing director of Pakistan International Airlines, in a case related to fake bank accounts.

Ijaz Haroon had been produced before the court Judge Muhammad Bashir under strict security measures. According to the NAB, the former PIA MD was accused of fraud charges, fake accounts and corruption.

Ijaz Haroon had been arrested for his alleged role in corruption with the Omni group, the NAB sources had said.

