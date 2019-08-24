Court extends remand of Rana Sanaullah till Sept 07

LAHORE: An anti-narcotics court on Saturday extended judicial remand of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah for 14 days, ARY News reported.

Sanaullah was produced before the court in case hearing today.

The Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) had arrested Punjab’s former law minister Rana Sanaullah after alleged recovery of drugs from his vehicle.

ANF officials produced CCTV footage of the arrest of Rana Sana in the court. The court sealed the footage after getting signatures from the PML-N leader.

The counsels of Rana Sanaullah filed a bail petition in the court. The anti-narcotics officials sought time from the court for arguments on the bail petition.

The defence counsel sought the court’s order for perusal of the documents submitted by the FIA in the court.

The court ordered the defence counsel to appear before the court for arguments on bail petition of Rana Sanaullah on August 28.

The ANF officials have also filed a petition in court for confiscation of the assets of Rana Sanaullah.

The counsels of Sanaullah have been summoned on September 07 to argue over the petition.

The court ordered production of Rana Sanaullah on the day in the case hearing.

The court also ordered the ANF to submit its investigation report in the next hearing.

The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) had submitted challan against PML-N leader in case pertaining to alleged recovery of heroin from his car.

The ANF submitted the charge-sheet to the relevant court seized with the hearing of the case. Rana Sanaullah and six other suspects have been named in the 200-page long challan.

