Court grants permission, orders security for PPP meeting in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI: The Lahore High Court (LHC) while granting permission to Pakistan People’s Party to hold a public meeting at Liaquat Bagh here on Thursday, ordered concerned agencies for security of the event, ARY News reported.

Justice Tariq Abbasi of the high court’s Rawalpindi bench, ordered security agencies to provide security to the PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto in the party’s public meeting in Rawalpindi scheduled on December 27.

The court also cancelled an earlier order of the Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi who had denied permission for the public meeting.

People’s Party had challenged the district administration’s decision in the court with a petition seeking permission for public meeting on Dec 27 in the city, to commemorate the death anniversary of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto.

The court had granted permission to the party on Tuesday and had also summoned the district administration today for further hearing of the case.

Qamar Zaman Kaira and other party leaders were present in the court during the hearing today.

People’s Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto had earlier announced that the party will commemorate the 12th death anniversary of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto at Liaquat Bagh in Rawalpindi. He had formed a committee of the party leaders to monitor arrangements of the event.

Rawalpindi’s Liaquat Bagh is the same place where Benazir Bhutto was assassinated in a gun and bomb attack on Dec 27, 2007, when she was leaving the venue after addressing an election rally.

