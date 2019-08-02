Court grants plea bargain of accused in Harish and Company reference

ISLAMABAD: Accountability Court on Friday granted a petition of plea bargain of accused Harish and removed his name from the list of the accused in Harish and Company reference, ARY News reported.

Accused in his petition said that he has returned the the plea bargain amount and Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has accepted his request.

Accused Harish pleaded to the court to grant his plea in the case.

“Do you know you will be a convicted person after approval of the plea bargain,” Judge Mohammad Bashir asked the petitioner. “Do you know you will be disqualified for 10 years to contest election,” the judge further questioned.

“I am aware of it and won’t have to contest an election,” accused replied.

“What charges were you facing,” the judge asked him. “I was charged of an illegal contract and using substandard material in the project,” accused replied.

“Seek pardon from Almighty and don’t do it again. It is public money,” the judge said.

NAB investigation officer Mohammad Furqan informed the court that Rs. 39 million cheques were issued for Thatta Urban Water Supply scheme, which were sent to a fake account at Sindh Bank Gol Market branch in Karachi.

Abdul Ghani Majeed has accepted those accounts, investigation officer said. It was misappropriation of overall 509.6 million amount, he said.

The NAB recovered 39.2 million money by freezing fake bank accounts, while remaining amount was received through plea bargain, NAB officer said.

The court granted plea bargain and acquitted the accused from the accountability reference.

The judge also remarked that the accused has submitted his statement on oath and he will be bound to all terms and conditions of the plea.

According to the accountability reference, Harish and Company had taken a contract for water supply from the Special Initiative Department of Sindh but no work was done on the project. It was further alleged that these funds were used to meet the expenses of Naudero House.

NAB claimed that Harish and Company was the front company to Park Lane Estate which led to a loss of Rs 60 million to the national exchequer.

Comments

comments