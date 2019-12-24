Court grants public meeting permission to PPP in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI: A bench of the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday granted permission to Pakistan People’s Party to hold a public meeting at Liaquat Bagh, Rawalpindi on December 27, ARY News reported.

Justice Tariq Abbasi of the high court’s Rawalpindi bench, announced the decision over a petition of the PPP seeking permission for public meeting on Dec 27 in the city, to commemorate the death anniversary of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto.

The court also summoned the district administration on Dec. 26.

People’s Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto had earlier announced that the party will commemorate 12th death anniversary of Benazir Bhutto at Liaquat Bagh in Rawalpindi. He had formed a committee of the party leaders to monitor arrangements of the event.

The committee comprised of senior party leaders including two former prime ministers Yousuf Raza Gillani, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, former chairman of the Senate Nayyar Bukhari and former chief minister of Sindh Syed Qaim Ali Shah among others.

Rawalpindi’s Liaquat Bagh is the same place where Benazir Bhutto was assassinated in a gun and bomb attack on Dec 27, 2007, when she was leaving the venue after addressing an election rally.

Comments

comments