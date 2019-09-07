Court hears illegal land allotment reference against Mustafa Kamal, others

KARACHI: Chairman Pak Sarzameen Party Mustafa Kamal and other accused appear before an accountability court in hearing of illegal land allotment reference on Saturday, ARY News reported.

The prosecutor of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) informed the court that all accused in the case have been sent notices at their addresses.

The counsels of accused pleaded the court for permission of arguments over the maintainability of the reference.

The court granted time to defence counsels and adjourned the hearing till October 05.

According to NAB, Mustafa Kamal and others have been accused of illegally allotting of 5,500 square yards land near the coast. Former Director-General of the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) Iftikhar Qaimkhani, Fazalur Rehman, Mumtaz Haider, Nazir Zardari and others are among the co-accused.

Talking to media outside the court former mayor Mustafa Kamal rejected allegations against him adding, “Those doing good with the country always face bad consequences.”

He called his tenure as the Nazim of Karachi best and added that he was given the award of ‘Best Mayor’ during his term and now international news journals are declaring Karachi the dirtiest city in the world.

“Pakistan have to show its muscle for liberation of Kashmir,” PSP leader said. “The world not wants to help us, it only backs us for its own interests,” Kamal replying a question said.

